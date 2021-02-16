Bitcoin Price 2021: 8 Big Companies Boosting BTC to $50K

The Bitcoin (BTC) price for 2021 is getting incredibly close to $50,000 as more major companies push the cryptocurrency higher.
Bitcoin is started to be accepted more by big companies and that’s fueling the price of the crypto in 2021. Let’s take a look at some major players that are investing in or interested in investing in bitcoin.
- Of course, starting off we have to mention Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its $1.5 billion investment in bitcoin last week. The company is betting big on the cryptocurrency as CEO Elon Musk leads a Reddit army to invest in the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is also reportedly starting to take bitcoin seriously. A recent report claims that a $150 billion investment sector of the company is considering the cryptocurrency.
- JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is another bank that is showing interest in bitcoin. The company’s co-president, Daniel Pinto, said he expects Wall Street to get involved as interest in cryptocurrencies continue to rise.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is also planning to support bitcoin with offers to “issue, hold, and transfer” the cryptocurrency for its customers.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is also among the investment companies that are now allowing for investments in bitcoin. The company revealed as much during a filing last month concerning bitcoin futures.
- Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) is also a company that invests in bitcoin with 16,400 bitcoin in its possession.
- MicroStrategy also fits into this with roughly 71,000 bitcoin in its vault.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) caught the interest of bitcoin investors late last year when it joined its ranks with a $50 million investment in the cryptocurrency.
BTC was up 3.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.