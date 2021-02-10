Blockchain Stocks: The OLB Group Rockets on Cryptocurrency Payment Options News

Leading blockchain stocks news on Wednesday morning is The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) after announcing new cryptocurrency payment options sent OLB stock soaring.
The OLB Group says that it has updated its SecurePay payment processing services to accept cryptocurrencies from several digital wallets. That will allow customers to make payments using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dai (DAI) from wallets such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Crypto.com, and Trust Wallets.
SercurePay is The OLB Group’s payment processing system used by small and medium-sized merchants. The system works with mobile, tablet-based, and cloud infrastructure. Merchants using the system will see an upgrade to the current system that allows for the acceptance of cryptocurrencies.
Ronny Yakov, CEO of The OLB Group, said this about the news boosting OLB stock up today.
“Providing all the latest technologies and tools to merchants is our top priority. It is imperative to adjust to these times as the world becomes further integrated with digital currencies. By enabling our merchants the ability to accept digital payments, it will also help enhance the funds available for every merchant that opts in, as these forms of payments settle instantly, providing small businesses with more flexibility and agility.”
The OLB Group’s bet on cryptocurrencies could turn out for the best. The company notes that global payments industry is expected to reach $8.94 trillion and that there are 66 million users of crypto wallets.
OLB stock was up 44.1% as of Wednesday morning.
