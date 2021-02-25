CDXC Stock: Why ChromaDex Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today

Shares of biotech company ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are up more than 90% in trading today after the company announced promising results from Phase III clinical trials looking at Covid-19 treatment. Trading volume in CDXC stock exploded today, with more than 112 million trades for the day and counting, compared to an average daily volume of 517,000 trades.
ChromaDex is a nutriceutical company, offering its own modified versions of supplements such as B3 and spirulina. The company released a press release yesterday saying Phase III clinical trials using CDXC’s nutritional protocol to treat Covid-19 had returned promising results, significantly reducing recovery time for patients. Released on Saturday, Feb. 20, the paper detailing those results, is still a pre-print publication, meaning it has yet to be peer-reviewed. However, the current study builds on Phase II clinical data from Oct. 2020.
Thursday’s price movement comes after the company announced a private placement of $25 million worth of stock on Monday. Shares were sold at a discounted price of $6.50 and proceeds from that sale will be used for research and general corporate purposes.
