Crypto News: Why Is Cardano ADA Going Up Today?

Cardano ADA (ADA-USD) is on the rise Thursday alongside other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherum (ETH), despite no specific news about the crypto today.
Cardano ADA’s positive movement today has the cryptocurrencies soaring to new highs. The digital cryptocurrency started off strong this morning with positive movement was trading about 7.4% higher as of this writing. Adding to that is ADA-USD being up roughly 527.7% since the start of the year.
It’s worth noting that the increasing price in Cardano ADA could have to do with other crypto news today. Coinbase revealed details about its plans to go public today and that could be responsible for the rise in cryptocurrencies today.
Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the U.S. It’s looking to go public via a direct listing initial public offering (IPO). Investors that want to know more about that can follow this link.
Crypto news has been heating up over these last couple of months as prices continue to rise.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.