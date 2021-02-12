Home / Today's Market / DNN Stock: Why Denison Mines Shares Are Climbing Today

DNN Stock: Why Denison Mines Shares Are Climbing Today

Trading volume in DNN stock has exploded after a secondary offering announcement

By Vivian Medithi Feb 12, 2021, 1:25 pm EST

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) is gaining in trading today after it announced a secondary offering yesterday. While DNN stock is only up about 10%, trading volume of 106 million shares at time of writing was an increase of more than 1,700% over the average daily trading volume of 6.4 million.

a construction worker looks on as an excavator gets to work in a mine
Source: Shutterstock

Yesterday’s secondary offering consists of two major parts. The first is a bought deal agreement for just under 27.5 million shares of common stock, with the option to purchase an additional 4.12 million units. At a price of 91 cents per share, that puts the deal in the range of $25 million to $28.7 million.

The second part is a flow-through placement of more than 5.9 million shares at a price of 1.35 CAD, totaling approximately 8 million CAD in gross proceeds. The company said that proceeds from that secondary offering would go toward evaluation and environmental projects.

Price movement in DNN comes at a time when uranium experts are predicting a big price rebound in 2021, suggesting this play is a solid bet for growth this year.

On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/02/dnn-stock-why-denison-mines-shares-are-climbing-today/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC