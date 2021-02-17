DOGZ Stock: 7 Things to Know About Pet Play Dogness as Shares Blast Higher Today

Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
This comes alongside heavy trading of DOGZ stock. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 658,000 shares.
So why exactly is DOGZ stock up today? It looks like day traders are to blame for the rise in the stock. There’s much social media chatter on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) about the stock, which could explain its positive movement today.
Keeping all of that in mind, here’s what potential investors in DOGZ stock need to know about the company.
- Dogness is the creator and seller of smart pet devices.
- That includes smart food bowls, water dishes, and other devices.
- Outside of this, it also creates leashes, collars, and other pet accessories.
- It operates the Pet Smart Ecosystem and connects its devices together through its ONE platform.
- The company was founded in 2003 and joined the public market at the end of 2017.
- This made it the first pet technology company to list on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Dogness’ main business is located at its headquarters in Plano, Texas.
DOGZ stock isn’t the only pet-based security that is seeing shares soar higher on Wednesday. Pet food company TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) also saw its shares rocket higher today.
DOGZ stock was up 47% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.