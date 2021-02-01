GME Goodness: 3 GameStop Stock Success Stories to Make You Smile

The recent craze surrounding GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has been a boon to some investors and many are passing it forward. One case we don’t have the receipts for is a Redditor handing off $100 to a person opening their local GameStop this morning. However, the following feel-good stories we can confirm.
10-Year-Old’s $60 Kwanzaa Gift Turns Into $3,200
Jaydyn Carr’s mother wanted to teach him about investing in December of last year and bought him shares of GME stock to do so. She only paid around $6 each for the shares and spend roughly $60 to do so. When GME stock started soaring higher last week, Carr decided to sell his shares, netting him $3,200 off of a $60 investment.
Man Uses GME Profits to Send Switches to Children’s Hospital
Hunter Kahn is a 20-year old from Stillwater, Wis., that wanted to help out with the extra money he made off of selling GME stock. To do so, the young investors bought up six Nintendo Switches and donated them to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. He shared his story on Reddit and gained over 175,000 upvotes.
Young Investors Pays Off Student Loans
One Redditor over on WallStreetBets claims to have paid off all of their student loans thanks to the money they made from GameStop. The user posted a screenshot to the r/WallStreetBets forum of their final student loan payment. It comes to $23,504.45. The Redditor says they never expected to pay off the loans so soon.
