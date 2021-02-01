Home / Today's Market / GME Stock Saga: 8 Top Stories to Watch as GameStop Plunges

Why GameStop is falling today — and other GME stock news you missed over the weekend

Why GameStop is falling today — and other GME stock news you missed over the weekend

By Sarah Smith, InvestorPlace Web Content Producer Feb 1, 2021, 11:38 am EST

What is happening to GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares today? The brick-and-mortar retailer may have been the impetus for a Reddit revolution, but on Monday, GME stock is taking a hit. As investors move on to other opportunities, here are the top GameStop stories you should watch.

Retailers walk past a GameStop (GME) store in New York City, New York.
Source: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Last week, the market had a laser-like focus on GME shares, driving them to a high above $480. Today though, it seems that silver stocks and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), other plays from r/WallStreetBets, are soaking up the luck. In fact, the New York Stock Exchange had to briefly halt trading in GameStop after shares plunged to $213.

In no particular order, here are some of the top GME stock stories to catch up on as attention pivots:

What Comes Next for GME Stock?

It is not entirely clear where GameStop goes from here. Many investors continue to call for their peers to hold the line and refrain from selling GME stock. However, it is clear that not everyone is heeding that advice. If early short interest data is accurate, then there is reason to believe the powerful short squeeze is progressing into a new phase. As Bloomberg puts it, a short squeeze can only last as long as there is a sizeable short position.

While it is too early to tell where GME shares are headed in the long term, it is clear that silver stocks are big winners today. Following a similar trajectory, top names like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are soaring. You can read more about that story here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com. 

