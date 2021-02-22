Can plant-based proteins change medicine as we know it? That’s a question that biologics firm iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) seeks to answer in the affirmative, and IBIO stock traders should investigate the company’s innovative FastPharming system before taking a position.
This system involves a vast 130,000-square-foot FastPharming facility in Bryan, Texas. Through FastPharming, a “wide array of proteins can be efficiently expressed” using plants and “readily scaled-up for high volume production.”
For folks who want to know if there’s a Covid-19 connection, no worries. iBio has that angle covered with IBIO-201, a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate for which iBio has already completed preclinical studies.
A recently released report on iBio’s fiscal fourth-quarter results provides important updates on the company’s progress with IBIO-201. There are also financial highlights that should encourage long-term holders of IBIO stock.
IBIO Stock at a Glance
The onset of the Covid-19 produced some winners and some left-behinds in the stock market. IBIO stock has been a winner so far, though it hasn’t always been a smooth ride.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bulls had trouble getting IBIO stock over 50 cents, not to mention $1. Believe it or not, in November 2019, the IBIO share price fell as low as 19 cents.
Then Covid-19 happened, and everything changed. The IBIO share price rocketed upwards, touching a 52-week high of $7.45 on Jul. 20.
Chasing stocks after vertical run-ups in the share price is not usually a sound investing strategy. IBIO stock provides a textbook example of this. Soon after peaking in July, the IBIO share price fell as quickly as it rose.
IBIO stock ended 2020 at around $1.05, but lately the bulls have shown signs of staging a comeback. Indeed, on the afternoon of Feb. 22, IBIO shares were trading close to $2.09. The next logical targets should be $2.50 and, hopefully, $3 before the year is over.
Building a Dream Team
Oftentimes, investors are looking for impressive numbers when a company releases its quarterly fiscal results.
That’s understandable, and we’ll certainly address the quantitative aspect of iBio’s quarterly release. Yet, it’s important to take note of the qualitative changes that iBio made, particularly in the area economists call “human capital.”
In terms of corporate developments, iBio was seemingly on a quest to assemble a veritable dream team at the executive level.
Or, as iBio CEO and Chairman Tom Isett put it, “In just a few short months, we have made eight new key appointments, who – by virtue of their deep industry subject matter expertise and track records of success – demonstrate our commitment to building a world-class organization.”
Here are some of the highlighted appointments:
- Dr. Linda Armstrong, Dr. Alexandra Kropotova and Gary Sender appointed to board of directors
- Randy J. Maddux selected as chief operating officer
- Martin B. Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., brought on as chief scientific officer
- Robert M. Lutz added as chief financial and business officer
- Melissa Berquist, Ph.D., chosen as head of Animal Health Programs
- Lisa Middlebrook appointed as chief human resources officer
Getting Down to Brass Tacks
In all, iBio increased is staffing by approximately 11% on a fiscal year-to-date basis. It’s generally a positive sign when a company can afford to meaningfully augment its team like iBio is doing.
That’s encouraging, but some folks will want to get down to brass tacks — they’ll insist on seeing hard scientific and fiscal data.
Thankfully, there’s much to report on that front. Regarding IBIO-201, iBio asserts that “The ‘end-of-life phase’ of IND-enabling toxicology studies with IBIO-201… has been completed.”
Furthermore, “Data analysis is being expedited” by the company’s Contract Research Organization, and iBio expects to receive a report on IBIO-201’s pathology results early in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.
As for the financials, iBio reported approximately $0.7 million in revenues for the fiscal second quarter. That’s a substantial increase of $0.4 million compared to the revenues generated during the fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31, 2019.
IBIO Stock: The Takeaway
iBio has an enhanced team, along with fiscal and scientific updates that should impress current and prospective shareholders.
With all of that, the bulls should prepare for higher prices in IBIO stock as the company continues to advance its unique FastPharming system.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed