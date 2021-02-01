LODE Stock: 10 Things to Know About Comstock Mining as Shares Skyrocket

Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) is on the rise Monday as investors pick up shares of LODE stock with the recent surge in silver prices.
The recent attention on Comstock Mining has LODE stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 282 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive spike in trading compared to its daily average trading volume of roughly 600,000 shares.
Here’s everything potential investors need to know about LODE stock and today’s increasing price.
- Comstock Mining is a gold and silver mining company based out of Nevada with property in the Comstock District.
- The company currently owns 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels in the area.
- That includes 2,396 acres of private lands and 6,962 acres of public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
- LODE stock is soaring on buzz that Redditors are picking up shares of the stock and boosting it higher.
- Several silver stocks are seeing a similar increase today as retail investors push the prices higher.
- This all started last week when calls on the Reddit WallStreetBets to invest in silver started popping up.
- However, there are arguments on the board over whether or not silver stocks should be invested in.
- Either way, there’s no denying that the buzz around the stocks is pushing some investors in picking up shares today.
- The push for silver stocks has also resulted in limited trading on the Robinhood app.
- As a result, investors are seeking out alternatives to use for trading.
LODE stock was up 169% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.