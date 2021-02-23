Oatly IPO News: What We Know So Far About the Alternative Milk Maker’s Plans to Go Public

Oatly is moving forward with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) and we have all the details revealed so far.
The company revealed in a news release that it has filed a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The submission is confidential, which means it doesn’t reveal much in the way of details.
Oatly notes in the news release that an IPO would cover American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing its ordinary shares in the U.S. It also mentions that the number of shares or price range for the IPO has yet to be decided on.
Oatly says that it plans to hold an IPO after it gets approval from the SEC. However, the company also says that the timing will depend on current market conditions. As such, no time range is revealed in its news release.
Those wanting to know more about the Oatly IPO plans will just have to wait. The company will no doubt reveal additional details as it gets closer to the offering.
For investors that don’t know, Oatly is a company that makes oat drinks that serve as an alternative to milk. Other offerings include oat alternatives to ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. The company has been in operation for more than 25 years and does business in more than 20 countries. Its headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden.
