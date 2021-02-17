PETZ Stock: 6 Things to Know About the Pet Food Play as It Rockets Higher

TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock is on the rise Wednesday even with there being a lack of news about the company.
What we do know is that shares of PETZ stock are soaring as shares experience heavy trading today. This has more than 5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For some perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 158,000 shares.
So what exactly has PETZ stock up today? It looks like the company is the target of day traders looking to boost shares up before taking the profits. Investors on social media have been talking about the shares, which can help spread awareness and boost the stock up.
With that likely being the case, investors will want to know about more TDH Holdings before diving into PETZ stock. That’s where the overview below comes into play.
- TDH Holdings is a Chinese pet food company with a focus on creating high-quality products.
- That includes a variety of treats and food for dogs and cats.
- The company was original founded in 1993 under the name Qingdao Tiandihui Foods Ltd.
- Its headquarters is located in Qingdao, China, and is close to the Qingdao International Airport and harbor.
- This grants it access to shipping options, which lets it easily distribute its pet food products.
- TDH Holdings notes that its entire food chain is closely monitored to ensure it meets global safety standards.
PETZ shares aren’t the only pet company stock that is seeing a surge in interest on Wednesday. Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has also been the target of day traders pushing its shares up higher.
PETZ stock was up 251.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.