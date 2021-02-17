‘Roaring Kitty’ Lawsuit: 10 Things We Know About Keith Gill and the GameStop Securities Fraud Allegations

America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Biggest Recommendation of 2021...

Gill argues he's just an individual investors

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 17, 2021, 3:42 pm EST

Roaring Kitty, one of the major online players behind the GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock surge, is facing a lawsuit over their part in the drama.

Here’s everything worth noting about the Roaring Kitty lawsuit.

  • Roaring Kitty is an online alias for Keith Gill.
  • The lawsuit claims that he misrepresented himself as an amateur trader in the Reddit WallStreetBets.
  • Instead, the lawsuit alleges that he’s a professional in the field.
  • That includes citing his several broker licenses and previous employment by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.
  • Gill’s part in the GME stock rally saw him posting on various forms of social media, which likely helped build excitement for the shares.
  • The Roaring Kitty lawsuit comes from Christian Iovin.
  • Iovan is a short-seller that purchased $200,000 worth of GME stock at a price of $100 per share.
  • When the stock surged and he had to fulfill the call options for the stock, he incurred massive losses as GME was trading at close to $400 per share.
  • The lawsuit also targets Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. for not better supervising Gill as one of its employees.
  • Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. hasn’t commented on the matter.

Gill said the following in a statement to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

“Thank you Chairwoman Waters, Ranking Member McHenry, members of the Committee. Before I go further, I want to be clear about what I am not. I am not a hedge fund. I do not have clients, and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I am an individual investor. My investment in GameStop and my posts on social media were entirely my own.”

GME stock was down 7.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

