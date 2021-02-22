Sportradar SPAC Merger? Sportradar IPO? 14 Things for Potential Investors to Know About the Rumors

Sportradar is catching the eye of investors on Monday following rumors that the sports data company may go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
Here’s everything possible future investors in the company need to know about the rumors.
- According to these claims, the company is considering a couple of different options to go public.
- That includes merging with a special purpose acquisition company.
- Sportradar is reportedly in talks with multiple different SPACs about the potential for a merger.
- Rumors claim this merger could reach a value of $10 billion to $12 billion.
- There aren’t many SPACs that can offer up that kind of value.
- However, it looks like part of the deal may include a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $2 billion.
- The rumors don’t stop at claiming that a SPAC merger is how Sportradar will go public.
- There’s also talk that the company is considering a traditional initial public offering (IPO).
- Talk of an IPO last year estimated that the company could raise between $6 billion and $8 billion.
- That likely wouldn’t have it getting as much money as it would from a SPAC.
- To be fair, Sportradar likely doesn’t need the extra cash as it generates an estimated $59 million in earnings per year.
- Sportradar is a company that collects and analyzes sports data.
- The company offers this data and services up to various customers.
- That includes bookmakers, sports federations around the world, as well as media companies.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.