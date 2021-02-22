America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Biggest Recommendation of 2021...

SVAC Stock: 12 Things to Know About Starboard Value Acquisition and the Cyxtera SPAC Merger

The merger implies an enterprise value of $3.4B

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 22, 2021, 11:04 am EST

Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) stock is up on Monday after announcing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Cyxtera.

Here’s everything potential investors in SVAC stock need to know about the upcoming SPAC merger with Cyxtera.

  • Starboard Value Acquisition is a blank-check company sponsored by Starboard Value LP affiliate SVAC Sponsor LLC.
  • Cyxtera is a data center company that specializes in retail colocation and interconnection services.
  • The company was created split from CenturyLink’s data center and colocation business in 2017.
  • Since then the company has grown to become the largest privately-held data center provider of retail colocation services in the world.
  • The SPAC merger between the two companies implies an enterprise value of $3.4 billion for Cyxtera.
  • It will also provide the company with $654 million in net proceeds.
  • This comes from $404 million of cash held in trust by Starboard Value Acquisition and $250 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).
  • Both companies Boards of Directors have given their unanimous support to the SPAC merger.
  • Now it just needs approval from regulators and shareholders before it reaches completion.
  • So long as the deal doesn’t run into any trouble, the SPAC merger is expected to close in mid-2021.
  • Starboard Value Acquisition will change its name to Cyxtera Technologies when this happens.
  • The announcement today doesn’t mention if SVAC stock will change to a new ticker after the merger is complete.

SVAC stock was up 1% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

