Editor’s Note: This article is regularly updated to provide the most up-to-date information.
Among the myriad equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor has been the company’s early mover advantage in the industry. But StartEngine has also been innovating. For example, the company introduced a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more trading activity.
Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he started several other successful ventures, most notably Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market value of $69 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was later sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).
“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup investors,” said Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”
Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has more than 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at these seven:
- Booksniffer
- SAM Email by Airto
- Sugarfina
- AtomBeam
- Care Angel
- Waverly Labs
- MentalHappy
Equity Crowdfundng: Booksniffer
For most book authors, it is extremely difficult to gin up sales. The advertising on platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google can be expensive. There are also large numbers of titles released every day — many of which are self-published.
BookSniffer is setting out to solve this problem. The company has developed an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Android app that has more than three million books and registrations of over 1,600 authors.
Some of the features of BookSniffer include:
- Direct messaging between authors and readers
- Sophisticated author portals
- Low-cost advertising programs that have systems to help identify the right keywords
- Custom book landing pages
In October, when the app was launched, revenues hit $30,000. The company business model includes both advertising and subscriptions.
Regarding the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised almost $59,000 from 90 investors, and the valuation is $18.4 million. The minimum investment is $249.84.
SAM Email by Airto
While email is one of history’s ultimate killer apps, there are certainly drawbacks. It can be difficult to keep track of the threads, and the user experience in the text of the email can be lacking.
But for SAM Email by Airto, the company believes it has a way to improve things. The company’s technology — which is patented — essentially makes emails much more immersive and interactive. For example, you can do things like add a product to your shopping cart or make an appointment right from the email. As a result, there is usually higher engagement and conversions for marketing campaigns.
Airto has already seen this with its own customers. Just look at LATAM Airlines (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ), which is the largest airline in Latin America. After using Airto, the company saw 200% longer engagement, a 500% jump in the click-through rate and a 40% increase in the sales rate.
Consider that JetBlue Technology Ventures and El AL Israel Airlines (OTCMKTS:ELALF) have invested in the startup. The company has also raised $650,000 from prior crowdfunding campaigns.
And as for the current one, the company has received commitments for more than $185,000 from 260 investors, and the valuation is $19.8 million. The minimum investment is $349.77.
Sugarfina
For the most part, the candy and confections market is focused on kids. But this means there is an opportunity for growth in the adult segment.
And this is the focus for Sugarfina, which is a seller of luxury treats. A key part of the strategy involves partnerships with artisan candymakers across the globe. The offerings are extensive, spanning categories like chocolate bars, cocktail candies and gummies.
Additionally, packaging is certainly essential. For example, there is the Candy Bento Box that is curated with various candies.
Since late 2019, revenues have come to about $18 million for Sugarfina. The company distributes its products primarily from e-commerce channels (34.5%) and wholesale (36.3%) partners like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Bloomingdale’s and high-end specialty grocery stores.
Regarding the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised more than $197,000 from 186 investors, and the valuation is $125 million. The minimum investment is $500.
AtomBeam
IoT (Internet-of-Things) is all about the use of connected devices, such as in factories. The market is large and growing rapidly.
Consider that IoT systems generate huge amounts of data. And while this is valuable — in terms of allowing for insights or providing for preventative maintenance — there is the need for transmitting and storing the huge volumes.
This is where AtomBeam comes in. The company is a developer of software that leverages machine learning to reduce the size of IoT data files by around 75%, while also maintaining security.
AtomBeam’s system is new, having launched in October 2020 (there are seven issued patents and three pending on the technology). This came after an intensive development and testing process. Currently, a variety of large companies are evaluating the product. The technology also has wide applications, including for cars, trucks, aircraft, data centers, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), cell phones and so on.
So far, the company has raised more than $361,000 from 238 investors, and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment is $500.
Care Angel
Care Angel has developed an AI-powered voice-enabled assistant to provide personalized care-management and monitoring. The focus is primarily on high-risk populations who have chronic conditions. However, by using the app, it is possible to live at home.
With the Covid-19 pandemic, digital medical technologies have quickly gone mainstream. They are also a key for managed care insurance companies to provide cost-effective care.
In 2017, the Care Angel app was launched, and the company was able to get over 60,000 patients. Since then, the growth has remained strong. The company now works with various large health plans across the world that represent about 600,000 members. Care Angle estimates that its solution has seen 83% engagement and $41 per member per month in clinical cost reductions.
For the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $202,000 from 212 investors, and the valuation is $45.7 million.
Waverly Labs
Waverly Labs is the developer of a system called Ambassador, which is an over-the-ear language interpreter. The focus is primarily for business travelers.
This is how the technology works: When someone speaks, the earphone will capture the words and process them in the cloud. Then there is the application of sophisticated AI neural networks to make the language translation. In fact, the accuracy should improve over time as there is more usage.
The market is large. According to the research from Waverly Labs, the U.S. alone spends $23 billion on hiring professional interpreters.
The company’s technology has seen lots of traction. During the past three years, the total revenues have come to over $9.2 million, and the number of units sold has exceeded 40,000 globally. There are partnerships and trials with companies like Disney, Amazon and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $572,000 from 430 investors, and the valuation is $40 million. The minimum investment is $496.16.
MentalHappy
Tamar Lucien Blue is an alum of the famed Y Combinator accelerator and a serial entrepreneur. She started her first venture in 2015, which was focused on developing curated wellness kits for corporations.
This provided a good foundation for her current startup: MentalHappy. This is an online community that provides tools for mental health. The environment is secure and comforting. There is also a self-serve version as well as access to counseling from professionals.
To help build the company, Blue brought on board Amy Leo as the chief positive psychologist. She has been a therapist for more than 15 years and has a degree in psychology from Johns Hopkins University. Leo is also a noted author and speaker.
To ramp up growth, the company has been pursuing partnerships, such as with Devoted Health. It also has relationships with more than 30 employers like SAP (NYSE:SAP), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The company charges $7 per person per month for the service.
Regarding the equity crowdfunding campaign, MentalHappy has raised more than $159,000 from 551 investors, and the valuation is $6 million. The minimum investment is $100.13.
On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.
Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.