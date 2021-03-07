7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

Editor’s Note: This article on equity crowdfunding is regularly updated to bring you relevant, up-to-date information.
We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.
One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.
Comparatively, equity crowdfunding is inherently risky. The allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.
Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.
Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,000 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.
Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.
Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Care Angel
It may be one of the biggest ironies of the novel coronavirus pandemic: a crisis that put all things healthcare related on the map also became the most negatively impacted sector. We must stand up and applaud our frontline medical professionals who continue to engage Covid-19 on a daily basis. At the same time, healthcare facilities have had trouble addressing non-Covid-related cases.
This is exactly where Care Angel, an equity crowdfunding offer listed on the StartEngine platform, may help save the day. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Care Angel provides virtual nurse assistance services, connecting with patients and asking them a series of questions to determine best courses of action.
For instance, the Care Angel system will ask patients if they’ve had their medication(s) and will initiate specific procedures based on the answer. Also, the AI is plugged into the patient’s personal care network, allowing Care Angel to notify others during emergencies.
Significantly, this innovation is a cost-effective solution. This is particularly important as evidence indicates that year-over-year, discretionary spending for certain sectors is down markedly. Logically, people just don’t have the funds to pay for traditional assistance services. Through AI and various digital technologies, Care Angel helps mitigates this growing problem.
To learn more about this exciting private investing venture, please visit Care Angel’s StartEngine pitch deck.
Graze
Though the electrification of transportation is a burgeoning reality thanks to declining lithium-ion battery pack costs, mass-scale integration of electric vehicles may still be years away. That’s because EV battery packs are still prohibitively expensive for the amount of weight they must drive around.
However, a more reasonable electrification development could happen in the landscaping business. As you know, traditional landscaping equipment is noisy, disruptive and environmentally costly. However, thanks to Graze, an intriguing equity crowdfunding offer on StartEngine, both patrons and passersby can enjoy a much less disruptive outdoor experience due to the company’s electric lawn mowers.
But Graze goes a step further — it’s fully autonomous. And before you start asking, yes, it features a holistic safety profile. For instance, if a person inadvertently wanders in front of the automated lawn mower’s path, it will stop. Moreover, such an automated solution will necessarily prevent devastating landscape injuries and deaths.
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that while “landscape services workers make up 0.8% of the U.S. workforce, they experienced 3.5% of the total occupational fatalities.” Put another way, this is an equity crowdfunding play that saves the environment and lives.
To find out more, check out Graze’s private investing offer on StartEngine.com.
Bay Area Ranchers’ Cooperative
One of the technologies that has catapulted several companies — including many private investing ventures — is food-related innovations. Specifically, plant-based meats have caught on like wildfire. Thanks to the food supply chain disruption, alternative proteins enjoyed an even greater uptick. Consider that in 2019, plant-based foods were in 53% of U.S. households.
On the surface, this might appear to challenge the thesis behind Bay Area Ranchers’ Cooperative, an equity crowdfunding offer on WeFunder that specializes in live animal harvesting efficiencies. But the stark reality is that most Americans are not ready to go full vegan yet. Plus, many challenges remain for plant-based meat to gain widespread acceptance.
In turn, this sets up an interesting case for Bay Area Ranchers’ Cooperative, which provides direct-to-consumer pathways for ranchers located in northern California. Not many people realize that ranchers must transport their animals across incredible distances for harvesting, which increases stress for the animals and imposes an unnecessary carbon footprint. Furthermore, animals are often transported longer distances than where the source of demand is located.
Bay Area delivers efficiencies on this ridiculous supply chain, saving costs across the board. You might even call it edge harvesting — bringing supply closer to the actual source of demand. To find out more, check out the company’s investor prospectus on WeFunder.com.
Eforia
A few years back, “Fifty Shades of Grey” was a huge hit, especially with the female audience. According to Elite Daily, women were particularly obsessed with the romantic story because it revived desires of first love and other intimate fantasies.
However, the problem with this situation is that the product is static. That is, women enjoy the content as is. But what if you could play the role of Anastasia Steele? Where would you take the story?
That’s the question Eforia, an interactive story-telling platform listed on WeFunder, seeks to address. Billed as an equity crowdfunding offer at the intersection of gaming and wellness, Eforia invites you into a fantastical tale of whirlwind romance and a potential crime scene.
Seriously, though, I might not get it but a lot of folks do. First, Eforia is led by two female founders. Second, the company posted 2,700% growth YOY and features 50,000 active users across 170 countries. Third, since generating revenue in January 2020, Eforia has a 5.24% conversion rate.
Overall, this is a unique equity crowdfunding opportunity to say the least. To learn more, visit its investor prospectus on WeFunder.com.
Linen
With the dramatic rise of cryptocurrencies, it’s no wonder that so many investors, even curious passersby have dived into the exploding digital sector. Nevertheless, the main risk for direct investment in blockchain reward tokens is that the depend on the greater fool theory. Essentially, crypto coins are mostly digitalized commodities so it’s possible many could go to zero.
But the main challenge in the crypto space is a lack of viable alternatives. Yes, popular crypto wallet and exchange service Coinbase will go public via a direct listing in April. But the opportunity to be an early investor in the platform is obviously gone. Furthermore, most people arguably don’t know that you can earn interest on crypto holdings, presenting a viable education gap to fill for Linen.
An equity crowdfunding offering on Republic.co, Linen bills itself as a wealth democratization platform. First, the company provides a user-friendly app for crypto-related services via its integrated wallet backup-password system. This way, you don’t have to write down or memorize complex passwords, which is a surprisingly big problem in this space.
Second, Linen is a decentralized finance platform, which allows its users to earn passive interest on their crypto holdings. This helps mitigate the often wild volatility in this market. Plus, by going to its Republic profile, you can participate in its private investing campaign.
Asaak
With so much of the world connected through digitalization technologies and advanced infrastructures, there are now fewer places that represent frontier markets. Nevertheless, for the intrepid investor, the African continent provides several regions that are significantly underserved due to myriad factors, including lack of capital access. Though the opportunity is rich, the capitalization problem has been one of the top challenges for integrating much of Africa into the globalized economy.
Asaak, an asset-backed loan provider listed on Republic.co, would very much like to change this narrative. Specifically, Asaak is targeting Africa’s burgeoning mobility sector, which is a viable market considering a possible tourism boom post-Covid. Those that work this industry are mostly self-employed. In fact, African countries dominate world rankings in terms of highest rates of self-employment.
That’s the good news. The not-so-pleasant news is that mobility workers can’t access the capital they need to grow their business. Therefore, we’re not seeing self-employment rates naturally condense as the best businesses take up the most market share. If anything, entrepreneurial rates are rising for the wrong reasons.
Asaak can plug this credit gap by providing the capital small businesses need to expand and improve their operations. To learn how you can help and profit, check out the company’s pitch deck on Republic.co.
AMASS
As multiple sociological analyses and surveys have taught us, millennials are different customers compared to prior generations of young Americans. These folks care about social responsibility and memorable experiences — and it’s not just cheap talk because they’re willing to pay extra for it. Fortunately, this is what AMASS caters to.
Listed on SeedInvest.com, AMASS is a premium manufacturer of botanical spirits and body care products. Thanks to its go-to-market approach, the company claims to unlock a direction connection to its customers, uniquely positioning it for greater reach relative to traditional spirt makers.
According to AMASS’ leadership team, the federal government imposes a three-tiered regulation system, inhibiting innovation in the alcohol beverage industry and thus leading to a disconnect between manufacturers and consumers. The solution that AMASS found is to “drive brand awareness among a significantly larger audience than traditional spirit brands through a self-care line, low-to-no ABV (alcohol by volume) options, and a cannabis beverage (coming soon).”
And as I stated above, young consumers are more than willing to pay for memorable experiences. AMASS has resonated with its base, generating over six-fold revenue growth to $3.4 million in 2020 from just $534,000 a year prior. To learn more, head on over to the company’s pitch deck on SeedInvest.com.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks