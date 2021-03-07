7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

Editor’s Note: This article on equity crowdfunding is regularly updated to bring you relevant, up-to-date information.
We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.
One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.
Comparatively, equity crowdfunding is inherently risky. The allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.
Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.
Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,000 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.
Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.
Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.
Now, let’s dive in and examine each one.
Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: eBumps
With novel coronavirus cases significantly declining from their peak, many state and local government bodies have loosened restrictions, incentivizing people to steadily return to their normal lives. That’s wonderful news to multiple businesses but the advertising industry in particular is receiving a critical lifeline.
Nevertheless, even with people gradually resuming their daily schedules, obstacles in this sector remains.
However, some of the best innovations come from trials and tribulations, with eBumps offering a recent example of this dynamic. An intriguing equity crowdfunding offering listed on the Netcapital platform, eBumps specializes in on-vehicle advertising displays. However, this is far different from the taxi billboards that you’re familiar with, as eBumps are not permanent fixtures and don’t require professional installation.
Most importantly, eBumps are digital targeted billboards, replete with an analytics ecosystem that allow users to understand how effective their marketing campaign is. On the other end, drivers working the gig economy – think Uber (NYSE:UBER) or DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) – can enjoy an extra source of income while doing what they would ordinally do anyways.
Since a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that only about 16% of Uber rides result in a tip, eBumps could make a big difference in everyday workers’ lives. To learn more about this private investing venture, check out eBumps’ investor prospectus on Netcapital.com.
Epic Fam
Billed as an entertainment and media company, Epic Fam — another interesting equity crowdfunding offer that gets away from the usually stuffy Silicon Valley fare — is on a mission to bring national attention to Baltimore’s robust music and entertainment scene. Similar to how Motown put Detroit on the map or grunge rock made Seattle cool, Epic Fam seeks to do the same for Baltimore.
Founded by Baltimore hip-hop legend Eze Jackson, his company surprisingly plays into critical demographic tailwinds. At first glance, you’d think that all eyes focused on science and technology would make music and entertainment a less practical venture. And you’d be wrong.
According to a Deloitte report, millennials (ages 18 to 34) in the U.S. and Canada spent on average $750 on media content in 2015. Most of that was for pay TV, while music spending came in second. Moreover, as Epic Fam’s investor prospectus points out, Black Americans spend more per person on music than millennials as a whole.
Plus, an interesting fact from Nielsen is that 53% of the Black population is under age 35. That means this community will form popular culture for years to come. To learn more about Epic Fam, check out its pitch deck on Netcapital.com.
DeoBioSciences
No matter how you dress up the statistics, it’s alarming all the same. According to OurWorldinData.org, nearly 10 million people die from cancer annually. This translates to cancer being the cause of every sixth death, making it one of the biggest health crises in the world.
Part of the problem, of course, is that current therapies to treat cancer also cause cancer in any other context. For instance, radiation is something we avoid precisely because of the associated cancer risk. Also, chemotherapy isn’t exactly a fun time, which basically destroys your body while it destroys cancer.
What if there was a better way, a targeted methodology that will kill cancerous cells without killing the patient? That’s the big picture concept behind DeoBioSciences, one of the latest equity crowdfunding opportunities listed on Netcapital. Focused on the research and development of its experimental drug DBX-31, this naturally occurring compound specifically targets “death receptors” of cancerous cells while avoiding healthy cells.
Better yet, DBX-31 can kill cancer cells irrespective of how extensively they have mutated. Therefore, whether you’re talking early stage or late-stage cancer, patients may have a lifesaving therapy with DBX-31.
Presently, the company is working on manufacturing a synthetic version of DBX-31 for clinical use. This could potentially springboard other applications, including for dogs and cats. For more information, please visit DeoBioSciences’ private investing proposal.
Strom Motors
By arguably most analysts’ estimation, electric vehicles are the future. According to a Deloitte report, worldwide EV sales will hit 31.1 million units by 2030. In 2020, total sales reached approximately 2.5 million units, representing dramatic growth.
Moreover, EVs present an effective means to win the battle against climate change. While most of the attention is paid to personal vehicles, if the automotive industry could electrify commercial vehicles, this would dramatically and positively affect the environment.
The problem on the consumer level is cost. With some of the most popular EVs hovering around the $40,000 range, they’re just not attainable for many households – even with federal tax subsidies included. That’s where Strom Motors enters the frame, an incredibly popular equity crowdfunding offering listed on Republic.co.
Unlike some of the other micro EVs, Strom Motors EV, dubbed the Strom-R3, is quite practical. For instance, the R3 features a two-door, two-seater platform, which contrasts with Electrameccanica Vehicles’ (NASDAQ:SOLO) flagship Solo, which as the name suggests fits only one person.
Best of all, the R3 is extremely affordable. Strom Motors prices it at only $7,000. Even crazier, the R3 has a range of 125 miles, which is adequate for city driving (its core market). To learn more about this opportunity, check out Strom Motors’ pitch deck on Republic.co.
Resonado Labs
Although audio technology has come a long way, its underlying architecture hasn’t changed much since the 1920s, when the first speakers were introduced. This means that audio speakers today, despite leveraging a century’s worth of new innovations, still share the familiar conical shaped platform from decades ago.
But what’s the big deal, you might ask? If ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Well, the problem is the structure itself is cumbersome and inconvenient to integrate into modern devices and vehicles. For instance, with the conical structure, you’re dealing with both the diameter of the speaker format and its depth. With modern devices and vehicles emphasizing a less-is-more architecture, it’s time that our audio equipment keep up.
That’s what Resonado Labs is bringing to the table. Completely breaking away from the conical structure, Resonado speakers feature a flat, lithe format, making it much easier to integrate across a variety of applications. Even more impressive, the company’s proprietary technologies ensures that sound quality is not sacrificed. Indeed, with Resonado’s format, users enjoy acoustical width and resonance that you don’t get with traditional speakers.
Further, market opportunities are expansive for Resonado. Particularly, as super-quiet EVs become the norm, drivers and passengers will expect a higher-performing audio system. Resonado can provide exactly that, making this one of the more compelling private investing ventures available. To learn more, pay a visit to the company’s investor prospectus on Republic.co.
Knightscope
I covered Knightscope in a prior write-up of equity crowdfunding offers on the StartEngine platform. A fully autonomous security robot, this has significant implications for the future of law enforcement. Moreover, because of its artificial intelligence, person-to-person interactions that may result in cultural or community-level misunderstandings are avoided, making the job of policing more efficient and less controversial.
Today, Knightscope may offer a solution to what has exploded into a national crisis: the targeting and stigmatization of the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Recently, CNN reported on a case in New York City involving a man punching a 65 year old Asian woman while yelling anti-Asian sentiments, and then repeatedly stomping on her. Worse yet, security guards at a nearby business watched and did nothing.
Words can’t describe the revolting evil that is seeping into this country. Unfortunately, law enforcement resources are stretched, putting many AAPI people at risk. While Knightscope and similar platforms will not address the hatred, what it can do is make certain individuals think twice before they commit a crime.
Also, what doesn’t get as much attention is that preventing and addressing crime – especially hate crimes – is an economic necessity. Keep in mind that the world is watching America. Does this country look like a place that will attract tourists from Asia?
Knightscope and its AI tech is an important step in restoring order and stability. To find out more, take a look at the company’s equity crowdfunding offer.
Fisher Wallace Laboratories
Contrary to other crises that we suffered as a nation, the coronavirus pandemic was something that impacted every one of us to varying degrees. Most prominently, mental health problems surfaced as people lost access to their social networks, which play an important role in overall wellness and stability.
Even if you didn’t suffer from depression, the shift to remote operations has been a nightmare for our daily routines. Plus, with multiple institutions or activities unavailable to us for lengthy periods of time, our sleeping rhythm fell out of whack.
To address these concerns, people either turn to pharmaceutical concoctions or natural therapies such as cannabis or more recently, psychedelic-based medicines. While each of these approaches have their sets of pros and cons, what connects them is their consumption of a product. Obviously, this could lead to side effects and other unwanted reactions.
This is where Fisher Wallace Laboratories enters the frame. Using a proprietary cranial stimulator, Fisher Wallace’s device external stimulates the brain to produce serotonin, promoting relaxation and more restful sleep. It also modulates brainwave activity, useful for those times when thoughts are running through your head, causing unnecessary anxiety.
While I must say that the product looks like something you might see from an infomercial, it has been featured on several mainstream media sources. Moreover, it has the endorsement of leading physicians. To learn more, please visit Fisher Wallace’s pitch deck on StartEngine.com.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.
Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:
1) Greater chance of failure
2) Risk of fraudulent activity
3) Lack of liquidity
4) Economic downturns
5) Dearth of investor education
Read more: Private Investing Risks