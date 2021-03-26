ATNF Stock: Why 180 Life Sciences Is Soaring Higher Today

Today, investors in 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and ATNF stock are very happy campers. Indeed, a 18% intraday gain at the time of writing will do that.
It appears investors are intrigued by a recent podcast today in which the company delved deep into its business model and the markets it is looking to target.
As a pre-clinical biotech company, more clarity with respect to product development and timelines is always a good thing. Thus, investors seem to like the additional insight into what 180 Life Sciences is working on right now.
Here’s what investors need to know about ATNF stock today.
What Does 180 Life Sciences Do?
180 Life Sciences is focused on the development of novel treatments for various forms of inflammation, fibrosis and pain. The company has a number of preclinical and clinical studies underway, with an expected pipeline of drugs that has investors excited. Indeed, this research is backed by world-renowned institutions. Accordingly, the company believes this research has the potential to unlock markets with significant unmet needs.
Of particular importance to 180 Life Sciences is its work on anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) antibodies. The company hopes this research can result in meaningful findings for the pursuit of drugs targeting everything from arthritis to plaque psoriasis, and other disorders with significant unmet need.
The company claims it is a pioneer in the research of anti-inflammatory therapeutics. Indeed, the company’s fibrosis and anti-TNF program is of particular interest to investors. Through Phase 2b/3 clinical trials, the company is hoping to tackle the following key markets:
- Dupuytren’s Disease, a hand deformity that afflicts about 5% of the population in the U.S. and E.U.
- Frozen shoulder, which causes pain and range of motion loss affecting 9% of the population aged 25 to 64 year of age.
- Fibrosis of the liver (NASH) commonly caused by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects an estimated 30% of the U.S. population.
- Post-operative delirium/cognitive dysfunction (POCD), a serious postsurgical complication.
The Bottom Line on ATNF Stock
There’s certainly a lot of information to digest from the recent release by 180 Life Sciences. Seemingly, trials are going well and investors are buying into this early stage biopharma name.
However, as with all stocks in this sector, an extra degree of caution should be taken. Until these companies execute, investors are betting on the quality of the research team and execution plans. Taking nothing away from what this company has done thus far, there’s a degree of speculation here that’s higher than with most investments.
Accordingly, practicing investing discipline and sizing portfolio positions accordingly is of the utmost importance. For those willing to take a flyer on this company, do so. However, I wouldn’t bet the farm on it right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.