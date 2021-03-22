The Main Street Revolution Event will begin in…

Join legendary investor Matt McCall on March 24 when he unveils how a new investment is set to bring Wall Street’s wealth to the everyday American.

Wed, March 24 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here, Free
Home / Today's Market / BOX Stock News: What to Know About the Latest Box Rumors

BOX Stock News: What to Know About the Latest Box Rumors

Here's why BOX stock is soaring today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 22, 2021, 2:52 pm EDT

Today, Box (NYSE:BOX) is seeing some pretty impressive investor interest. Shares of BOX stock were up as much as 8% this morning as investors consider the potential of this company being acquired.

Image of the Box (BOX) logo in front of a glass window on a brick building
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Let’s dive into what the speculation is all about, and why investors are so bullish on this stock.

Sources: BOX Stock Could Be an Acquisition Target

It appears hedge fund investor Starboard Value has indicated the company should pursue this avenue to create shareholder value. A Reuters exclusive today highlighted that anonymous sources indicated Box has already been in discussions with multiple buyers.

In any normal environment, this news would be cause for a sharp pop. However, given the speculative nature of the market today, these rumors could result in some pretty impressive volatility on the horizon for investors.

Indeed, today’s move appears to improve the outlook for this cloud storage and backup company. Investors appear to be underwhelmed with the recent results of BOX stock. It appears many early investors thought much more in the way of growth was possible at the time of the IPO five years ago. Since then, shares have basically traded sideways.

The surge in demand for cloud storage and backup solutions during the pandemic has resulted in some pretty decent year-over-year returns. However, unlike many of its peers, Box stock has lagged due to lower-cost competitors and a surge in supply. Thus, it appears an acquisition could certainly provide excellent shareholder value right now.

One potential suitor for BOX stock could be Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The company has identified Box as a potential acquisition target in the past. Given the fact other suitors may be present, a bidding war could drive continued speculative buying in this cloud name.

Whether or not a deal materializes is a whole other discussion. Taking profits and selling the news never hurt investors. However, over the very near term, there may be some interesting upside to capitalize on.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/03/box-stock-news-what-to-know-about-the-latest-box-rumors/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC