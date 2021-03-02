BUZZ ETF: The Top 10 Holdings in Dave Portnoy’s New Social Media Sentiment Fund

Dave Portnoy, a social media celebrity and founder of Barstool Sports, announced the launch of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE:BUZZ) on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Tuesday.
The BUZZ ETF will launch on Thursday and will cover 75 stocks. These stocks are chosen based on positive social media sentiment concerning them. They must also have a market capitalization of at least $5 billion.
The BUZZ ETF decides which stocks to hold based on an algorithm decided by artificial intelligence (AI). According to the ETF, its AI has beat out the S&P 500 over the last year.
It’s also worth noting that the BUZZ ETF keeps track of its holdings on its website. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings it has today.
- Twitter — The social media website makes up 3.52% of its current holdings.
- Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) — This fantasy sports betting company covers 3.37% of its holdings.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) — The automobile company is 3.13% of the ETF’s holdings.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) — Social media is strong on this list with FB making up 3% of total holdings.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) — The e-commerce company is 2.94% of its total holdings.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — AAPL starts off the second half of this list as 2.9% of holdings.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) — The processor and graphics card company makes up 2.88% of holdings.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) — The aviation company’s percentage of holdings sits at 2.83%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) — The streaming service’s offerings make up 2.75% of holdings.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company totals 2.75% of BUZZ ETF’s holdings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.