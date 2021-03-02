BUZZ ETF: The Top 10 Holdings in Dave Portnoy’s New Social Media Sentiment Fund

Want to learn how to 5X, 10X, even 20X your stock gains?

The ETF launches this Thursday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 2, 2021, 12:59 pm EST

Dave Portnoy, a social media celebrity and founder of Barstool Sports, announced the launch of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE:BUZZ) on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Tuesday.

The BUZZ ETF will launch on Thursday and will cover 75 stocks. These stocks are chosen based on positive social media sentiment concerning them. They must also have a market capitalization of at least $5 billion.

The BUZZ ETF decides which stocks to hold based on an algorithm decided by artificial intelligence (AI). According to the ETF, its AI has beat out the S&P 500 over the last year.

It’s also worth noting that the BUZZ ETF keeps track of its holdings on its website. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings it has today.

  1. Twitter — The social media website makes up 3.52% of its current holdings.
  2. Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) — This fantasy sports betting company covers 3.37% of its holdings.
  3. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) — The automobile company is 3.13% of the ETF’s holdings.
  4. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) — Social media is strong on this list with FB making up 3% of total holdings.
  5. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) — The e-commerce company is 2.94% of its total holdings.
  6. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — AAPL starts off the second half of this list as 2.9% of holdings.
  7. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) — The processor and graphics card company makes up 2.88% of holdings.
  8. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) — The aviation company’s percentage of holdings sits at 2.83%.
  9. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) — The streaming service’s offerings make up 2.75% of holdings.
  10. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company totals 2.75% of BUZZ ETF’s holdings.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

