Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: ADA Climbs on Cardano NFT News

In a new case of reality being stranger than fiction, bidders are clamoring for digital copies of the “cash me outside” meme from 2017, and they will likely sell for thousands of dollars. Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is leaning hard into NFT auctions, trying to become the currency of choice for digital purchases like that of the Dr. Phil-generated meme. Recent news about the company has led to some Cardano (ADA) price predictions floating around.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new way for people to bid for digital ownership of GIFs, music files, art — anything you can imagine. The crypto industry closely ties to the growing NFT market. Cardano and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) are recognizing the potential of their respective tokens’ utilization within NFT transactions.
Cardano has been in the news a lot this month. It launched on Coinbase Pro in recent weeks, and was growing rapidly in terms of market capitalization. Now, the crypto is getting attention from its negotiations with major NFT platforms.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that his company is in negotiations with the platforms about switching their transactions from Ethereum to Cardano’s ADA token. This is big news alongside other major revelations like the introduction of smart-contracts on the Cardano network. The company is showing its willingness to take on Ethereum one-on-one.
Finally, let’s take a look at some experts’ Cardano (ADA) price predictions to see where the token is heading:
Top Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions
- ExchangeRates tests show the coin at a significant strength. The platform is quite bullish on the token, predicting a $5 valuation down the line and saying that the sky is the limit.
- FXStreet predicts a “major upswing,” saying ADA is poised for gains of up to 22% soon.
- CoinGape is also bullish on the token, predicting a similar 24% upswing.
- InvestingCube is predicting big gains for the coin. However, this is contingent on the coin breaking the $1.50 valuation that it has still yet to attain. A drop below $1.20 could mean a bearish breakout.
