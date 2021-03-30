Home / Today's Market / Coursera IPO: When Does Coursera Go Public? What Is the COUR Stock IPO Price Range?

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Mar 30, 2021, 11:45 am EDT

Wall Street is preparing for another initial public offering (IPO) to hit the books, as Coursera will likely begin trading sometime soon. And the Coursera IPO will be a hot commodity when shares of COUR stock become available on the New York Stock Exchange.

However, as stated in an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) earlier this month, the company does not mention a share price or exact date for the IPO. But many are expecting the Coursera IPO to take place on Wednesday, March 31, and the price range to be between $30-$33 per share with a $4 billion valuation. And some outlets even have this figure reaching $5 billion.

According to its website, Coursera is a California-based online course provider that has been operating since 2012. The firm partners with more than 200 universities and companies “to bring flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide.” This includes guided projects, professional certificates and even full-scale degrees.

During the last fiscal year, Coursera recorded $293.5 million in revenue — marking 59% growth year-over-year. Net losses, nonetheless, increased about $20 million YOY to $66.8 million.

Additionally, Coursera said it “added over 12,000 new degrees for students over the two years ended December 31, 2020 at an average acquisition cost of under $2,000.” And total registered users received a 65% boost last year.

