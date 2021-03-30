Coursera IPO: When Does Coursera Go Public? What Is the COUR Stock IPO Price Range?

Wall Street is preparing for another initial public offering (IPO) to hit the books, as Coursera will likely begin trading sometime soon. And the Coursera IPO will be a hot commodity when shares of COUR stock become available on the New York Stock Exchange.
However, as stated in an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) earlier this month, the company does not mention a share price or exact date for the IPO. But many are expecting the Coursera IPO to take place on Wednesday, March 31, and the price range to be between $30-$33 per share with a $4 billion valuation. And some outlets even have this figure reaching $5 billion.
According to its website, Coursera is a California-based online course provider that has been operating since 2012. The firm partners with more than 200 universities and companies “to bring flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide.” This includes guided projects, professional certificates and even full-scale degrees.
During the last fiscal year, Coursera recorded $293.5 million in revenue — marking 59% growth year-over-year. Net losses, nonetheless, increased about $20 million YOY to $66.8 million.
Additionally, Coursera said it “added over 12,000 new degrees for students over the two years ended December 31, 2020 at an average acquisition cost of under $2,000.” And total registered users received a 65% boost last year.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.