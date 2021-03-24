DDD, AONE, RAVN, ION: 4 Stocks That Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Are Betting On Today

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest continues to add more shares to its holdings with it picking out a few companies worth noting on Wednesday.
Cathie Wood’s investments have been something that investors track as her ETFs have been gaining more attention of late. The investor has become a favorite on social media for her well-researched investments that age well over time.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the biggest investments from Cathie Wodd’s Ark funds today, including how they are moving as of this writing.
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
DDD stock is mostly unmoved today.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) picked up 558,900 shares of DDD stock today. 3D Systems Corp is a 3D printing company based out of Rock Hill, SC. Nearly 2 million shares have traded today.
one (NYSE:AONE)
AONE stock is down 1.4% today.
ARKQ also snatched up an additional 225,000 shares of AONE stock today. One is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) preparing to bring 3D printing company Markforged public. Roughly 760,000 shares have changed hands today.
Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)
RAVN stock is down 1.9% today.
RAVN stock also got grabbed by ARKQ today with the ETF acquiring more than 180,000 shares. Raven Industries is a manufacturer of precision agriculture products and other devices. It’s seen about 177,000 shares trade today.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)
IONS stock is up 1.5% today.
IONS stock closed out the list with ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) adding over 584,000 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology based in California working on RNA-targeted therapeutics. About 1.5 million shares of the stock have traded today.
Of course, these are nowhere near the only companies that Cathie Wood has shown an interest in.
The Ark Invest founder has been picking up shares in quite a few different stocks over the last few weeks. Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), and Zoom Media (NASDAQ:ZM) are among some of her recent picks. Learn more about those choices below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.