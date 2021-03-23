GNUS Stock: The Marvel Chatter That Has Genius Brands Jumping Today

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is on the rise Tuesday likely due to investors on social media anticipating a Marvel announcement on March 30.
It’s worth noting that investors in Genius Brands International stock are gearing up as news of a deal with Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Marvel draws near. A press release from GNUS earlier this month reveals that the company plans to make a major announcement concerning a deal with Marvel at the end of the month.
The details of the deal are unknown, but GNUS stock could rise higher if investors are receptive to the deal. That would make sense as the stock has soared previously on other announcements. Among those was a deal for a new Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) series.
Adding to this, GNUS investors are preparing for the company to release its most recent earnings report. Forecasts based on its previous earnings releases say it should come out on March 29. That should give investors insight into how the company has been doing these last few months.
Genius Brands International is a children’s entertainment company that operates its own streaming channel. This channel, called Kartoon Channel!, is home to exclusive content from the company. GNUS has been beefing up its content in recent years with the help of celebrities, such as Shaquille O’Neal.
We have captured a few recent $GNUS Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posts that mention the Marvel speculation:
$GNUS – my thoughts… Marvel news coming and Earnings should be coming at the same time. They were Bullish about a big 4Q from Ad revenue.. I want to see the proof! This should run up into same!
— Goblin_King (@BigMasterDaddy) March 17, 2021
Someone asked me about $GNUS the other day. Tricky stock because the CEO has a history of hyping up an announcement and then the stock selling off afterwards. For the Marvel partnership, if it has any substance, yes I can see this spiking so may be worth the risk.
— J Kim Trader (@yagabo617) March 19, 2021
I am silent investor since this past summer but want to mention $gnus is finally starting to get traction with $dis Marvel news before the 30th per Ceo Andy. Have vision friends, prices at 2.30ish will not stay at this levels. Common sense 😎$Amzn $baba $nflx $mves $rblx pic.twitter.com/OuvlN3R3ch
— Trumpmode (@trumpmode) March 19, 2021
$gnus golden cross on daily this week and marvel news by 30:) 5-10+ Incoming pic.twitter.com/mxqUslkgZA
— blo (@bloblodad) March 20, 2021
$GNUS on watch today after $DLPN. Plus March 30th catalyst with Marvel announcement expected
— TexMex (@TraderTexMex) March 23, 2021
GNUS stock is seeing heavy trading today as investors build it up ahead of the Marvel announcement. As of this writing, more than 82 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 31 million shares.
GNUS stock was up 16.7% as of noon Tuesday and is up 105.6% since the start of the year.
This isn’t the only GNUS stock news that investors need to be aware of.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.