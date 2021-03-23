The Main Street Revolution Event will begin in…

GNUS Stock: The Marvel Chatter That Has Genius Brands Jumping Today

GNUS plans to announce a deal at the end of the month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 23, 2021, 12:20 pm EDT

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is on the rise Tuesday likely due to investors on social media anticipating a Marvel announcement on March 30.

It’s worth noting that investors in Genius Brands International stock are gearing up as news of a deal with Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Marvel draws near. A press release from GNUS earlier this month reveals that the company plans to make a major announcement concerning a deal with Marvel at the end of the month.

The details of the deal are unknown, but GNUS stock could rise higher if investors are receptive to the deal. That would make sense as the stock has soared previously on other announcements. Among those was a deal for a new Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) series.

Adding to this, GNUS investors are preparing for the company to release its most recent earnings report. Forecasts based on its previous earnings releases say it should come out on March 29. That should give investors insight into how the company has been doing these last few months.

Genius Brands International is a children’s entertainment company that operates its own streaming channel. This channel, called Kartoon Channel!, is home to exclusive content from the company. GNUS has been beefing up its content in recent years with the help of celebrities, such as Shaquille O’Neal.

We have captured a few recent $GNUS Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posts that mention the Marvel speculation:

GNUS stock is seeing heavy trading today as investors build it up ahead of the Marvel announcement. As of this writing, more than 82 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 31 million shares.

GNUS stock was up 16.7% as of noon Tuesday and is up 105.6% since the start of the year.

This isn’t the only GNUS stock news that investors need to be aware of.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

