GNUS Stock: The Roblox Rumor Giving Genius Brands a Big Boost Today

The rumor is spreading on social media

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 10, 2021, 2:03 pm EST

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is getting a boost on a rumor that the entertainment company is partnering with Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

According to a recent rumor spreading across social media, Genuis Brands is in talks to partner with Roblox. There’s not much else known about the rumor outside of a possible partnership between the two companies.

While there’s no official news yet about a partnership between GNUS and RBLX, it’s worth noting that Genius Brands does host some Roblox shows on its app. That could be a sign that something bigger is on the way.

The idea of connecting Genius Brands to Roblox would no doubt cause an increase in GNUS stock today. Roblox is coming in hot with its initial public offering (IPO) starting today. Investors that want to learn more about that can check out this link.

GNUS stock was up 10.6% and RBLX stock was up 7.6% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

