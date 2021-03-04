GNUS Stock: Why Genius Brands Is Soaring Higher Today

Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) are on the move once again. Today, shares of GNUS stock have soared 12% at the time of writing.
The company’s made some pretty important announcements today. I’ll discuss these developments, and dive into what it means for investors.
Speculators See Value in GNUS Stock
A company that is now being looked to as the next potential Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for kids, Genius Brands is a speculative investor’s dream right now.
The family friendly content producer focusing on creating innovative entertainment for children, announced the expansion of the company’s already popular Kartoon Channel! platform.
Importantly, this expansion pertains to the launching of a linear streaming channel, known as Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST). Genius plans on providing scheduled programming 24/7 displayed on the Kartoon Channel! platform, as well as Apple and Android mobile devices and smart TV apps, Amazon Fire, and Roku.
Growth Potential Appears to Be Impressive for GNUS Stock
Newfound organic growth has been stimulated by anticipation around the company’s new series premier. The company’s launching a show featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, on April 23. The sneak peek has been greeted well on social media, and has been met with investor enthusiasm as well.
Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward commented on this impressive growth in a shareholder letter released today. He said, “While we don’t turn on the Marketing ‘Fire Hose’ until the series premieres in April, we are now witnessing organic growth at extremely high levels… greater than we anticipated.”
This is a company with extremely high streaming potential in the niche children’s entertainment market. Investors appear to liken the growth potential of this company to that of Netflix, though time will tell just how successful and profitable Genius’ growth will be.
For now, this is certainly a speculative name I’d encourage investors to put on their watch list. The outsized moves this stock have seen of late are indicative of investor interest in the company. Indeed, I think much more upside could be on the horizon if more investors pile into this trade.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.