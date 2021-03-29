HCMC Stock: The Big Vitamin News Boosting Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) stock is getting a lot of interest from investors today as the company relaunches its vitamins and supplements online store.
According to a news release from the company, it is making its products available for purchase online via TheVitaminStore.com. Healthier Choices Management acquired this online storefront with the purchase of three Paradise Health & Nutrition locations in Melbourne. Fla.
Healthier Choices Management notes that its online store will carry a range of vitamins and supplements from major brands. It will also be the only online store to carrying products from Ada, which were previously only available at the physical Ada’s Natural Market in Melbourne.
Jeff Holman, CEO of Healthier Choices Management, said this about the news boosting HCMC stock.
“Our shareholders have repeatedly expressed their desire to support their investment in HCMC directly by also becoming customers. With our sizable shareholder base as potential new, highly motivated and incentivized customers, we are extremely encouraged by the growth potential from this online store.”
Healthier Choices Management relaunching an online store isn’t the only thing investors need to know about the company. HCMC is also caught up in a patent infringement lawsuit against Phillip Morris (NYSE:PM) over the company’s vape products.
Interest in this lawsuit has some risky investors piling into the penny stocks in hopes that HCMC wins the case. However, anyone considering a stake in HCMC should be wary. The outcome of the lawsuit is still up in the air.
Adding to that, Phillip Morris moved last month to have it dismissed completely. If that happens, it could burn investors that were hoping Healthier Choices Management would win the lawsuit or at least get a large settlement.
HCMC stock was up 4.4% as of Thursday morning. It also traded about 3 billion shares at that time. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 303 million shares.
