HOFV Stock: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot Hall of Fame Resort

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are where it’s at these days. Any stock that’s even remotely associated with NFTs is seeing massive investor interest. Today, investors in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) and HOFV stock have seen gains of more than 45% at the time of writing.
Let’s dive into what’s going on with HOFV stock, and why investors are so excited right now.
7 Things to Know About HOFV Stock
- HOFV stock went public via a SPAC merger last summer. The company’s goal? To create a Hall of Fame destination for NFL fans.
- The proposed Hall of Fame Village is a 200-acre mixed-use site. This site has the potential for new stadiums, football fields, hotels, a waterpark, a convention center and other enticing assets. Indeed, the company is hoping they can turn this land into a Disneyland-like location for NFL fans.
- Since the SPAC merger, shares have precipitously dropped from nearly $15 to as low as $1 per share. The pandemic has played a big role in delaying revenue generation from its existing assets.
- Accordingly, the company has undertaken a number of equity financings to help stem the bleeding. Significant dilution has put downside pressure on HOFV stock.
- Today, it appears this sentiment is starting to reverse. Indeed, reports that the NFL is seeking an NFT strategy has many investors enticed as to which companies could be involved.
- Additionally, today it was tweeted that HOFV could be in the running as the company tapped to carry out this strategy.
- The article didn’t name names with respect to any specific companies being considered in the NFT strategy. However, it appears social media-driven speculators are going crazy over the announcement.
