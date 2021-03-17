IMTX Stock: Why Immatics Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock is rising this morning after the company announced some important findings regarding its ACTengine cell therapy trials.
Immatics is a German biopharmaceutical outfit which seeks to find the most non-intrusive cancer immunotherapy treatments through the study of human T cells.
This morning, Immatics put out a press release documenting some new findings. Importantly for investors, these findings show great promise toward shrinking tumors in cancer patients.
These findings come from Immatics’ ACTengine product trials. These trials involve testing a variety of ACTengine products on cancer patients in which other immunotherapies don’t work. ACTengine cells are T cells taken from the patients and modified to fight specific cancerous cells.
Testing three different variations of the ACTengine T cells, Immatics reported high levels of safety and tolerability of the product in its patients. Even more important is the success of the products in shrinking tumor size. Primarily, the company reports nine of 10 patients received disease control. Not only that, but it found tumor shrinkage in eight of the 10 patients. Immatics found partial shrinkage in a ninth.
The future of the ACTengine product is bright. Immatics has its teeth sunk into an important biopharmaceutical market. These discoveries have huge implications regarding cancer treatment. Notably, Immatics suggests that its next steps will be in seeking out partnerships to advance this research and to test higher dosages.
Why These Findings are Driving IMTX Stock Sky-High
Investors in IMTX stock are winning big this morning with this news. If you’re not in on IMTX now, you should be keeping an eye on this promising company.
Immatics hopes to prove that it can offer something unique. Coupled with the chance of future breakthroughs as it prepares to move the ACTengine product into more advanced trials, this is a company worth watching.
As of this morning, IMTX stock is up by over 31%.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.