INUV Stock: Recent News Stirs Up $2 Chatter Among Inuvo Investors

INUV Stock: Recent News Stirs Up $2 Chatter Among Inuvo Investors

INUV is seeing heavy trading volume today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 2, 2021, 10:46 am EST

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) stock investors are pushing the penny stock higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the artificial intelligence (AI) company today.

a visual representation of the data underlying an artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution
Source: Shutterstock

While there’s no news today from Inuvo, it did make a major announcement yesterday that is likely behind today’s movement. The company released an 8-K filing discussing an agreement between subsidiary Vertro and Alphabet’s Google. This has it using “Google’s WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.”

It appears that following this news, investors are trying to boost INUV stock higher. That includes several on social media websites that are calling for it to reach the $2 level. Here’s just a few examples from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) of day traders singing INUV’s praises.

The interest in INUV stock comes with heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of 15.62 million shares.

Investors that want to learn more about INUV stock before diving in are in luck. InvestorPlace already has an article covering the company what its business is all about. Those interested can check it out by following this link.

INUV stock was up 17.2% as of Tuesday morning and is up 227.7% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

