Is the GE Reverse Stock Split Good or Bad? What Investors Are Saying

GE is planning for a 1-to-8 reverse stock split

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 10, 2021, 11:38 am EST

General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after announcing plans for a reverse stock split that investors aren’t happy about.

GE is recommending that shareholders of its stock approve a proposed 1-for-8 reverse stock split. The company says that this would line up its number of shares to other companies with similar market capitalizations.

GE says that the approval would allow it to enact a stock split anytime within a year after its annual shareholder meeting on May 4, 2021. It also plans to reveal more details about the plan in a filing later this week.

We know that shareholders of GE stock clearly aren’t happy about the reverse stock split news, but is it a good or bad thing? Let’s check out some of the top quotes on the matter below.

GE stock was seeing incredibly heavy trading on Wednesday following the reverse stock split news. As of this writing, more than 133 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 80 million shares.

GE stock was down 5.6% as of Wednesday morning.

