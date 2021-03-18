JFIN Stock: 7 Things to Know About High-Flying Jiayin Today

Well, it appears the retail mob is at it again today. Shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are up more than 90% at the time of writing on extremely heavy volume. In fact, more than 100 million shares of JFIN stock have been traded as of 1 p.m. Eastern. The company’s average volume? Less than 290,000 shares.
Since this move is happening on relatively little news, there’s speculation something could be coming with this stock. Given the hype around various crypto verticals of late, this is one speculative idea that has been floated on social media. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is once again on the move today, so anything even remotely or indirectly tied to crypto is seeing a boost.
Additionally, it appears Chinese stocks have caught a sympathy bid of late. Once viewed as extremely high-risk to American stocks, risk-on sentiment coupled with astronomical domestic valuations have made such companies more appealing.
All that said, let’s dive into what investors should know about Jiayin.
JFIN Stock: A Company Speculators Love
- Jiayin is an online finance marketplace connecting individual investors and borrowers in China.
- With fintech outperforming as a growth sector investors have keyed in on, JFIN stock has done extremely well. Year to date, this stock has nearly quadrupled.
- On May 10, 2019, the company listed on the Nasdaq Exchange in a move to widen the company’s investor base
- The company’s relationship with Geerong is an interesting one. Geerong’s business model focuses on big data, cloud computing and AI. Indeed, that’s a triple threat for growth investors.
- Geerong is also a geographically diversified business. The subsidiary’s operations span multiple countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, India and Mexico.
- This is a stock retail investors have targeted, seemingly due to its low float and other factors.
- Accordingly, JFIN stock appears to be one that is riding a wave of pure speculation at the present moment. Extreme caution is warranted with stocks like this right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.