Reddit Stocks: RKT, GME, UWMC and 3 Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today

Reddit stocks are all the rage Wednesday as retail investors on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit continue to discuss several possible investment opportunities.
Let’s take a look at the top stocks catching the eye of Reddit investors today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) — It’s no surprise that Reddit WallStreetBets continues to love GME stock. It was the subreddits first major success in boosting a stock up and they made headlines with it. Shares of GME stock are up 3% Wednesday afternoon.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) — Shares are falling 20.4% on Wednesday with talk that RKT stock could become one of the big names that Reddit traders turn to. Investors wanting to know more about the company can follow this link.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) — This mortgage company joins RKT as one of the ones Reddit investors seem to be taking an interest in today. Shares are up 5.4% as of this writing. Here’s what else investors need to know about that news.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) — AMC stock is another of Reddit WallStreetBets early loves. The stock saw a major dip earlier today before adjusting back to normal levels. Catch up on recent news about that stock here.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) — Interest in electric vehicle (EV) companies is growing of late and that includes Reddit investors. RIDE shares are down 6.1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) — This is another of Reddit WallStreetBets previous loves when it decided to dip into the precious metals market. Shares of AG are down 2.5% at the time of publication. Interested investors can catch up on AG stock here.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.