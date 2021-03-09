SINT Stock: Why Covid-19 Play SINTX Technologies Is Soaring Today

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) wants to fight Covid-19 and deliver big gains to shareholders. Moves in SINT stock on Tuesday appear to be checking those boxes. So what do you need to know now?
Chances are that you are unfamiliar with SINTX, a tiny healthcare company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, SINTX hopes that its research specialty can help fight Covid-19. This is because it researches, develops and manufactures medical implants that use silicon nitride.
Silicon nitride is a non-metallic compound that, as its name implies, combines silicon and nitrogen. The compound has been in use since 1857, but continues to make strikes in terms of commercial uses. Benefits include its adaptability, durability and ability to resist high temperatures.
So how does this compound connect to Covid-19?
Back in June 2020, SINTX Technologies became another speculative player in the fight against the pandemic. At the time, the company announced that its silicon nitride powder could inactivate virus particles. SINT stock show up on the news, and the company entered trials.
Today, SINTX is back with more positive updates. Building on its previous findings, the company wove silicon nitride particles into fabric to test its effectiveness. According to results from the University of Rochester, New York, this fabric inactivates Covid-19 particles upon contact. This is a continuation of its findings that silicon nitride powder is as much as 99.9% effective. For SINTX, this unlocks several commercial applications. It is already talking about silicon nitride face masks, surgical drapes, wound dressings and HVAC filters.
WHY SINT Stock Is Soaring
So what does this all mean for SINTX and SINT stock?
It sounds like SINTX has a great idea to play a part in the fight against Covid-19, and the recent trial results back that up. Now, the company just needs to find a way to take this idea commercial and ramp up manufacturing. According to a new press release, that is exactly what it will do next. SINTX says it is working to develop manufacturing processes that will allow it to deliver its silicon nitride fabric at scale.
If all goes well, the company could make personal protective equipment (PPE) more effective. Although many investors are betting on an end to the pandemic, this is a story to watch. SINTX has a tough challenge ahead of it, but pandemic prep should remain an important business.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com.
