ThredUp IPO: When Does ThredUp Go Public? What Is the TDUP Stock IPO Price Range?

Investors are getting closer to a ThredUp IPO as the company prepares to go public, but what’s the price and when is it happening?
Let’s get the when out of the way first. It isn’t known exactly when the ThredUp IPO will launch. However, it’s likely that the company is aiming to go public this week. It filed a registration to launch its IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week but has yet to act on it.
Now, let’s talk about the price range for TDUP stock. The company is expecting to list shares of its stock for between $12 and $14 each. This will have it listing the shares for trade on the Nasdaq Exchange.
So how many shares is ThredUp including in its IPO? The company is offering up 12 million shares in the offering. There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.8 million shares of TDUP stock.
With those details of the ThredUp IPO, we know that the company could raise up to $168 million from the offering. However, it’s made no statement on how it would plan to use the funds.
The ThredUp IPO has the backing of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Barclays (NYSE:BCS), all of which are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Securities are also serving as book-running managers. Finally, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) and Telsey Advisory Group are co-managers of the IPO.
ThredUp is an online thrift store that acts as a reseller for customers. It simply sends a prepaid package to sellers, who fill it with old clothes. The company then prices and lists these clothes on its website for them. After that, the seller just has to wait until someone buys the clothes and ThredUp will pay them.
ThredUp isn’t the only company making news with an IPO lately.
Some companies in the news are already public with IPOs recently while others are still considering one. That includes AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) going public last week, as well as Porsche reportedly considering an IPO. Investors can learn more below about these companies’ efforts below.
More IPO News
- AFC Gamma IPO: 11 Things to Know About Cannabis Mortgage REIT AFCG Stock as Shares Start Trading
- Porsche IPO? What to Know as POAHY Stock Races Higher Today
- 7 Meme Stocks to Buy After the Roblox IPO
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.