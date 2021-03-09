Try Tonix Pharmaceuticals as Packed Pipeline Addresses Multiple Conditions

“Advancing science to improve patient care and public health” — that’s the credo of clinical-stage biotech firm Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). And while you might be tempted to focus on the Covid-19 association, there’s actually more than meets the eye with TNXP stock.
Sure, there’s a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate in Tonix’s product portfolio. We’ll definitely talk about that. But let’s not get overly focused on the one product.
If you’re going to invest in a biotech company, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the full range of the company’s offerings. For TNXP, the company is ambitiously pursuing clinical programs to address a broad array of medical conditions.
So, the good news is that you can check those boxes off when it comes to Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Plus, the stock is quite affordable for most portfolios.
TNXP Stock at a Glance
Over the past year, the market has seen a number of quick pops in TNXP stock. By that, I mean that the share price has been known to double in a matter of days.
Now, I’m not saying that you should try to time the exact moment of the next share-price move. Instead, if you like the company, your strategy could be to purchase the shares before they spike and then just wait.
As I alluded to earlier, TNXP is quite affordable. In fact, you might be able to buy the shares at less than $1 apiece.
So, let’s talk about those price spikes. In 2020, the stock popped from 40 cents on Feb. 25 to $1.73 just days later. Further in the year, the stock also surged from 55 cents on Jul. 13 to $1.67 on Jul. 21.
Most recently though, in mid-February, TNXP ran all the way up to $2 in a matter of a days. However, on the afternoon of Mar. 5, the share price was trading back down at almost exactly $1.
So, as a short-term trader, you could attempt to catch the stock at a low point in hopes that another run-up will occur. But long-term investors should learn more about the company itself.
Aggressive Immunology Solutions
Let’s start off with Tonix’s novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, TNX-1800.
Interestingly, this product is a “live modified horsepox virus vaccine.” According to the company, horsepox “may behave differently as a vector, in part because of its different repertoire of genes that modulate immune responses and host range.” This is certainly a unique approach in the Covid-19 vaccine development space, so prospective investors should keep an eye on that.
However, I’d also like to direct your attention to the other offerings in Tonix’s immunology portfolio:
- TNX-2100 is a “SARS-CoV-2 skin test for T cell immunity”
- TNX-801 is a “smallpox and monkeypox prevention vaccine”
- TNX-1500 is for autoimmune conditions and organ transplants
- TNX-1700 is for “gastric and pancreatic cancers”
- TNX-701 is for “radioprotection” — essentially, to protect against exposure to radiation
So, as you can see, the pipeline behind TNXP stock is varied, offering treatments for a number of critical conditions.
Addressing the Central Nervous System
In addition to all of those immunology products, though, Tonix also has a potent lineup of proposed treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
These include treatments for cocaine overdoses, “migraine and craniofacial pain,” depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and much more.
On top of those, there’s also Tonix’s lead program, TNX-102 SL. This is in various clinical phases in developing treatments for fibromyalgia, “PTSD-related sleep disturbance,” Alzheimer’s and more.
Clearly, then, if you’re looking to invest in a biotech company with broad-based clinical ambitions, TNXP stock is about as diversified as it gets.
The Takeaway
Altogether, Tonix has a pipeline that’s replete with potential solutions for a wide variety of disorders. That makes this company an attractive prospect.
If you’re interested in that pipeline, you can align yourself with this highly ambitious company today by starting a position in the affordably priced shares of TNXP stock.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
