Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDDAQ:APOP) is up more than 80% in pre-market trading after announcing a merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) is up more than 40% after publishing findings on a patient with recurring glioblastoma.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is up nearly 30% as the NFT stocks hype continues.
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) is up nearly 20% after sharing a $10.5 million order for residential electric vehicle chargers.
- Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) is up 20%.
- SGOCO (NASDAQ:SGOC) is up 15% on no apparent news.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) is up more than 10% on a continuation of its NFT rally.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is up 8.4%.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) is up 7% after its target Lion Electric secured its largest truck order yet.
- ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) is up roughly 6.4%.
10 Top Losers
- WiseKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) is down nearly 25% in pre-market trading. This comes after WKEY stock gained 100% on Wednesday following an NFT announcement.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is down 19% after announcing a $30 million common stock offering.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is down just over 12%, coming back to earth after its own NFT news.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is down 12% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) is down 10.8% after rescheduling its special shareholder meeting.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) is down just over 10.7%.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is down 9.9% after announcing plans to acquire digital solutions firm R3D.
- Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) is also stumbling after announcing an NFT partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) is down 7.2%.
- eMagin (NYSEMKT:EMAN) is also down 7%, a week after reporting Q4 results.
