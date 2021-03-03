TRXC Stock: Why Medical Device Play Asensus Surgical Is Soaring Today

Shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) stock are taking off on Wednesday after positive news for the medical device company.
Earlier in the day, the firm learned that it received additional clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Senhance Surgical System. In turn, this allows for expansion in general surgery in the U.S.
The Senhance Surgical System is “the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning.” The system also provides surgical help in a number of different ways, including eye-tracking camera control and 3-D visualization.
Overall, the Senhance Surgical System aims to help control laparoscopic items for both vizualization and physical use like grasping and cutting. Thus, it can be a huge help in making surgeries safer and more efficient.
Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical president and CEO, had this to say about the TRXC stock news.
The expansion into general surgery for the Senhance Surgical System is a major milestone for the growth and clinical applicability of our technology. General surgery is, by far, the largest area of manual laparoscopy which can benefit from the precision and insight of Performance-Guided Surgery. The indication expansion allows Senhance to be used in many high-value, complex reconstructive surgeries such as those used to treat reflux and obesity.
TRXC stock was up 28% as of Wednesday morning.
