Vizio Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as VZIO Stock Starts Trading Today

Today, Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Initially listed at $21 per share, Vizio stock has struggled to maintain any sort of positive momentum. At the time of writing, shares are trading more than 15% below their opening price.
This move may have surprised some investors, as this has been a hotly anticipated IPO.
With that in mind, let’s dive into a few things investors should know about Vizio stock right now.
Investors in Vizio Stock Are Buying More Than a TV Company
- Vizio is a big player in the high-definition television market in the U.S. The company grew its device sales to $1.9 billion last year.
- The company was founded nearly 20 years ago, and has become one of the top three best-selling TV brands in the U.S.
- Its IPO priced the company initially at a $3.9 billion valuation.
- Accordingly, Vizio was able to raise more than $250 million from the offering. The company hopes to use these funds to grow its burgeoning streaming platform.
- SmartCast, Vizio’s streaming platform, allows the company to capture impressive ad revenue from its streaming products.
- Indeed, the company touts SmartCast’s value proposition as a strong one. By allowing advertisers to connect with relevant consumers, Vizio is hoping it can continue to gain market share in the digital streaming space.
- Growth in the company’s streaming business grew 133% last year. While this segment still accounts for less than 10% of the company’s total revenues, the higher-margin growth this segment provides has intrigued many investors.
