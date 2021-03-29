What Intel’s Pivot Means for Semiconductor Stocks

The U.S.’s largest chip maker is getting itself and the United States back in the semiconductor chip-making game with a new CEO and plans to increase outsourcing and ramp up spending on factories.
Barely a month into his role, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger announced last week the company’s pivot to spend $20 billion on two new chip factories at its facilities in Arizona starting in 2024.
In another split from the company’s recent past, Gelsinger said Intel will begin to rely on industry giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) and others to build specialized components of its chips starting in 2023. Intel will also join its own chip-production operations in the U.S. and Europe into a separate division called Intel Foundry Services. And the company is starting to court major customers again like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and competitor Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).
The moves come at a critical time for the semiconductor industry, which is dealing with a global chip shortage I wrote about back in February. The shortage is hitting auto parts and car manufacturers, forcing companies like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) to idle plants and shrink revenue forecasts for the year.
Intel itself has seen its market share shrink and its share price lag over the past year as the company lost key customers, and suffered heightened competition and missteps in producing more advanced chips. In 1990, the U.S. had 37% of the world’s semi-conductor manufacturing capacity. That figure is now at about 12%, so I applaud Intel’s ambitions to bring back more capacity to the U.S.
Over the past year, the stock has risen 17%, while the industry bellwether, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), soared 95%.
Intel’s stock is currently a “Sell” in my Portfolio Grader with a Total Grade of “D,” as well as a “D” Quantitative Grade, which gauges institutional buying pressure under the stock.
Intel just doesn’t yet have the superior fundamentals I look for before I recommend a stock.
However, I am confident that the crème de la crème of the semiconductor stocks are poised to take advantage of the global supply crunch in the coming months. Especially Taiwanese semiconductor companies that create the chips that go into the LED and OLED displays in cars.
Case in point: United Micro Electronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC). I recommended the stock to my Growth Investor subscribers back on October 30, 2020.
Over the past six months, the stock has soared 97%, compared to the 32% gain for the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF.
In its latest announcement on Jan. 27, the company reported an earnings surge of 166.7% year-over-year, and a whopping 166.7% earnings surprise.
As you can see below, UMC is a “Strong Buy” right now in my Portfolio Grader, where it also earns a Total Grade of “A” and a Quantitative Grade of “A.”
Stick with Fundamentally Superior Stocks
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had positions in TSM and UMC.
