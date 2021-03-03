Want to learn how to 5X, 10X, even 20X your stock gains?

XL Stock News: 9 Highlights From XL Fleet Founder’s Jim Cramer Interview

XL focused on its new UBS Arena charging station

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 3, 2021, 10:16 am EST

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock is on the move Wednesday after company founder and president Todd Hynes appeared on Mad Money yesterday evening.

A photo of an electric car with the charger plugged in.
Source: Nick Starichenko/InvestorPlace.com

Here’s what potential investors in XL stock need to know about the interview yesterday.

  • Hynes was interviewed by Jim Cramer during the Executive Decision of the show.
  • The focus of the conversation was the company’s plan for a mega-charging station in New York City.
  • This charging station will be located at the UBS Arena and will include 1,000 chargers.
  • It also covers power generation, storage, power management, and other factors.
  • Hynes notes that the station will be used by visitors to the arena.
  • However, at night it will be available to fleet vehicles.
  • The XL Fleet CEO highlights the importance of charging stations like this in the interview.
  • He says that electric vehicles (EV) are the future as they reduce carbon emissions.
  • That means as more people adopt the tech, more charging stations will be needed to support its use.

XL stock has been heating up lately as interest in EV companies grows. Those that want to catch up on what the company’s been up to of late can check out the following content from InvestorPlace.

XL stock started off up early Wednesday morning but is down 6.1% as of this writing.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

