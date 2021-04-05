5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Thursday

Investors can seem to get enough of Reddit penny stocks news as it continues to be a hot topic among traders. Of course, we’re not one to deny the people what they want, which is why we’re taking a look at the penny stocks getting the most talk over on Reddit.
Before we jump right in, I do have to give out a warning. While penny stocks are easy to get into due to their low prices, they also come with dangers. That low price makes them incredibly vulnerable to pump and dump schemes, as well as just overall volatility.
Now that you’ve been warned let’s see what Reddit is talking about today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing therapeutic products for patients.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 5.7%.
What Reddit has to say: Reddit traders are sharing their own stories about getting into CTXR stock as well as discussing its movement today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Farmmi (FAMI)
All about the company: Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier based out of China with a focus on Shiitake mushrooms.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 56.5% today.
What Reddit has to say: Users of the subreddit are discussing the massive fall in price that the stock is seeing today and the potential of it being a good entry point.
Reddit Penny Stocks: 22nd Century Group (XXII)
All about the company: 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is a plant biotech company focused on altering the levels of nicotine in tobacco.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling roughly 15% today.
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are discussing the drop of the stock despite a lack of updates concerning a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
All about the company: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on breast cancer and the novel coronavirus.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 3.9% today.
What Reddit has to say: Users of the penny stocks subreddit are trying to figure out what has the stock heading higher today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Peridot Acquisition (PDAC)
All about the company: Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to merge with Li-Cycle.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are dipping slightly today.
What Reddit has to say: Reddit investors are debating over if the company is worth investing in or not.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed