5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Thursday

It’s never a dull day on the Reddit Penny Stocks subreddit as investors flock to them looking for investment advice.
Today is no different with plenty of talk on the forum about what the best investments of the day are. We are diving into the penny stocks getting the most chatter today below.
But before we do that, we have to note the dangers of penny stocks. The market is subject to extreme volatility and isn’t for the faint of heart. Pump and dump schemes are prevalent here and could leave investors holding the bag if they aren’t careful.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Inpixon (INPX)
All about the company: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is an indoor data company that focuses on providing customers with insight.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 12.1%.
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are taking interest in the stock today with some users calling its upward rise beautiful. The jump in price has to do with recent news about a reverse triangular merger for the company. Investors can learn more about that here.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Zomedica (ZOM)
All about the company: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is a medical company developing devices for veterinarians to use in their offices. That includes its new Truforma scanner.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 8.9%.
What Reddit has to say: The latest comments on the subreddit have to do with the stock’s run yesterday. However, it’s retreating today after announcing changes to its distribution model.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Assertio Holdings (ASRT)
All about the company: Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for pain and diseases in the central nervous system.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 10.6%.
What Reddit has to say: Most of the talk on Reddit today seems to be users trying to figure out why shares of ASRT stock are on the rise this morning.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
All about the company: Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMBR) is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on dermatology. Specifically, it develops treatments for unmet needs in the space.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 2.1%.
What Reddit has to say: Most of the talk about TMBR stock appears to be one user posting in multiple topics trying to start a short squeeze.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Naked Brand
All about the company: Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) is a clothing company that has a focus on intimate apparel, swimwear, and more.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 2%.
What Reddit has to say: The most recent discussion concerns a possible block sale for the stock that was talked about yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed