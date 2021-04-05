5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Tuesday

Reddit penny stocks are still all the rage from investors that aren’t afraid of taking risks.
The advantages of penny stocks are clear. They allow investors to take out significant stakes in companies without having to invest loads of money. Unfortunately, that also comes with the risk of increased volatility and market manipulation.
Even so, some investors just can’t help themselves, which is why we’re looking at the Reddit penny stocks getting the most talk today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 1.4%.
What Reddit has to say: Traders of the Penny Stocks subreddit are talking about the potential of the stock to head even higher.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Microvision (MVIS)
All about the company: Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is a company that developing sensing technology for 3D applications.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 16%.
What Reddit has to say: Investors across various subreddits are talking about the short squeeze of the stock today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: BlackBerry (BB)
All about the company: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is a tech company developing solutions for automotive companies.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 1.5%
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are talking about the potential for a short squeeze of the stock.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Globalstar (GSAT)
All about the company: Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) is an American satellite communications company operating low-orbit satellites for phone and data use.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 3.7%.
What Reddit has to say: Investors were talking about a rally yesterday before the stock’s fall today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Zomedica (ZOM)
All about the company: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is a medical device company developing machines for use by veterinarians.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 1.3%.
What Reddit has to say: The most recent mention of ZOM stock is joking about it being a zombie company.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed