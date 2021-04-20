Apple Event Updates: The Purple iPhone 12 and 18 Other Apple Stock Takeaways

Things are heating up in Cupertino this morning as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook takes Apple fanatics on a journey through its latest tech innovations. Investors are clamoring for Apple event updates to satiate all of the speculation around the company’s product upgrades.
In a wildly colorful and playful cinematic experience, the tech giant guided viewers through a walk around Apple Campus. The hour-long event saw a huge list of tech upgrades for the newest generation of Apple products. It also saw Apple stray from its sleek white minimalism, as the company offers up a new line of products drenched in color, including a Purple iPhone 12 Pro.
Apple Event Updates: Upgraded Performance and a Purple iPhone
With all Cook and company had to offer to viewers today, many might be left overwhelmed. Let’s take a look at the Apple event updates to recall what all the company is bringing our way in the near future.
- Apple Card is seeing some updates. The product will allow spouses and partners to share and merge credit lines in order to deliver financial equity. Likewise, Apple is expanding on the management abilities of one’s Apple Card, allowing users to set credit limit options and give buying power to all family members over the age of 13.
- The Apple Podcasts app is getting a redesign. The new app introduces channels, implements a recommendations algorithm and offers podcast subscriptions. These subscriptions will give users early access to podcast episodes, as well as ad-free listening.
- In what may be the most-talked about update from the Apple event, the iPhone 12 is being offered in a new spring color. Apple diehards will be clamoring now over a new purple iPhone color.
- Find My got a huge update. Apple has launched the new AirTag to help users find their keys and other accessories. The new accessory utilizes Precision Finding to make finding AirTags more precise than ever before.
- Apple TV 4K saw a handful of upgrades. Namely, the company announced the product will be built with A12 Bionic for a performance upgrade. Apple TV can now play HDR at high frame rates. And, Airplay now supports high frame rate Dolby Vision videos allowing users to Airplay videos from their iPhone 12 Pro without quality loss.
- The product additionally received a revamped Apple TV remote, featuring a new circular wheel for fast and accurate time finding and mute and power buttons.
iMac and iPad Pro See Huge Tech Upgrades Via M1
The stars of the Apple event today were most definitely the iMac and the iPad. The success of Apple’s M1 chip using Apple silicon has pushed the company to include it in its line of iMacs and iPads. Cook emphasized the coronavirus pandemic as a motive for these upgrades, giving users a better work-from-home experience.
The new iMac is a sleek computer with huge tech upgrades from its previous generations. Here are the biggest new changes:
- It will be available in seven color options.
- It’s thinner than ever before with new M1 Logic Board.
- It has a 24-inch display without sacrificing the small size of the previous generation.
- iMac now has 1080p HD camera and smarter color and white balance adjustments. It also has an upgraded microphone that reduces background noise, and upgraded speakers with added subwoofers and tweeters.
- The M1 Logic Board upgrade gives iMac an 85% more powerful CPU and a 50% faster GPU.
- The new magnetic power cable now attaches to a power adapter which directly supports Ethernet connectivity, reducing cable clutter near the display
- The upgraded Magic Keyboard with Touch ID allows for faster unlocking and purchasing with Apple Pay
The iPad Pro saw a lot of similar upgrades, with Apple pushing the envelope of what you can do with a tablet computer:
- M1 chips made their way to iPad Pro, giving it a 50% faster CPU than its previous generation.
- It’s thinner and lighter, with all-day battery life and 2TB of storage.
- It’s 5G compatible.
- iPad Pro sees a similar A/V upgrade as iMac, with studio-quality mics and color-enriching tech for cameras.
- The upgraded TrueDepth camera gets an Ultra Wide upgrade and subject-tracking upgrade to keep you centered during video calls.
- New Liquid Retina XDR displays for iMac and iPad Pro has higher resolution than ever before.
Apple stock slid this morning ahead of the event, losing about 1.5%. However, it will likely recoup the losses after such an action packed event like today’s.
