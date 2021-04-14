Balancer (BAL) Price Predictions: Where Will the Balancer Crypto Go After Altcoin Frenzy?

Currently, the sentiment in the crypto space is incredibly bullish. Today’s IPO of Coinbase (NADSAQ:COIN) has lifted investor expectations to new highs. Accordingly, DeFi tokens like Balancer (CCC:BAL-USD) have been a hot commodity. Balancer (BAL) price predictions have increasingly become bullish, which is expected, given the rapid rise BAL has seen of late.
Today, the Balancer crypto is up more than 15% at the time of writing. These returns are nowhere near what investors in COIN stock are seeing today from the reference price. However, any double-digit day is a good one for investors.
It appears momentum is beginning to build around the Balancer crypto as a top DeFi play. Balancer is increasingly being viewed as a decentralized exchange, or automated market maker, by investors. Given the interest in Coinbase of late, investors are hoping to see some sort of similar returns with other DeFi platforms and tokens over time.
The range of predictions on where Balancer crypto could be headed varies. However, investors will note, the predictions are quite bullish. Accordingly, let’s jump into what the experts think about this crypto option today.
Balancer (BAL) Price Predictions
As a reference point for the below predictions, Balancer token (BAL) currently trades at $63.
- Of the more bullish sites out there, Cryptocurrency Price Prediction has pegged the year-end target of BAL at $135.41.
- Additionally, WalletInvestor appears to be bullish on BAL. This site suggests a year-end maximum price target of $108.51 for BAL.
- DigitalCoinPrice has pegged the year-end target for BAL at $98.33.
- One of the more bearish estimates of BAL comes from TradingBeasts. Accordingly, this site predicts a year-end maximum target of $74.44 per token.
- CoinArbitrageBot has pegged the year-end target price of BAL at $48.90. However, while this may seem bearish, the site also has a $349.92 price target three years out.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.