Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions: Where Does Link Go After New All-Time High?

Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) has been owning the last 12 months. At the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the LINK token was trading for less than $5 a pop. Since then, it has embarked on a steep ascent. Now, the crypto is setting a new personal bests, and prepping for a bullish run through 2021. Chainlink (LINK) price predictions are emerging out of the recent crypto madness, and analysts seem to be all in on LINK as well.
Chainlink has been hitting growth spurts since January. Its market capitalization passed $10 billion in Q1, introducing the LINK coin to the upper echelon of crypto plays. All in all, the crypto has appreciated in value by nearly 300% in the year to date.
Wednesday saw the company announce its newest DeFi network, built to aggregate a price feed for 1INCH (CCC:1INCH-USD) tokens. The announcement comes as 1INCH sees a major breakthrough via its Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing.
The announcement has since boosted LINK to new highs. The coin has seen a 15% gain this morning, and is trading hands at $42.51.
The exceptional growth of LINK through the last year — and particularly through the last quarter — is exciting crypto hobbyists seeking out the next breakthrough token. As such, Chainlink (LINK) price predictions have heated up, and they are largely quite bullish. Let’s take a look at some of these predictions for LINK in 2021:
Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
- FXStreet is bullish on LINK. However, given the exhausting run the coin has made YTD, the outlet is predicting a correction before the crypto can soar to new heights. Post-correction, it predicts an upward swing to a new high of $45.20.
- The Economy Forecast Agency has predicted a high of just over $62 in April. By the end of the year, with two predicted corrections beforehand, the outlet prices LINK at an ambitious $115.
- DigitalCoinPrice predicts steady gains through the year, before the coin caps off 2021 with a $64.05 price.
- LINK has already surpassed Trading Education’s price prediction for April. Nonetheless, the site has stamped a bullish $70 price on the coin by December 2021.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.