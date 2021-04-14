Cryptocurrency Prices Today: 10 Biggest Gainers as Coinbase IPO Takes Center Stage

Cryptocurrency prices are going wild today with many of the biggest names in the market seeing major movement on the Coinbase IPO.
Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. with many investors using it as their preffered choice when trading. As such, it only makes sense that cryptos would jump on news of it going public. That only further legitimizes the digital assets as here to stay, which explains why the assets are on therise.
Before we dive into how this is affecting cryptocurrency prices today, investors should read up on the Coinbase IPO at this link. With that covered, let’s take a look at the top crypto gainers today below.
Cryptocurrency Top 10 Gainers
#1: Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)
- Current Price: $0.13191
- % Change 24 Hours: +73.67%
- Volume: $20,278,354,813
- Market Cap: $17,040,607,115
#2: IOStoken (CCC:IOST-USD)
- Current Price: $0.08782
- % Change 24 Hours: +50.56%
- Volume: $2,483,891,373
- Market Cap: $1,437,901,100
#3: XinFin Network (CCC:XDC-USD)
- Current Price: $0.09171
- % Change 24 Hours: +31.42%
- Volume: $20,112,433
- Market Cap: $1,124,286,314
#4: Amp (CCC:AMP-USD)
- Current Price: $0.03910
- % Change 24 Hours: +36.28%
- Volume: $14,265,065
- Market Cap: $392,564,655
#5: Siacoin (CCC:SC-USD)
- Current Price: $0.03192
- % Change 24 Hours: +25.17%
- Volume: $743,369,253
- Market Cap: $1,516,937,935
#6: Ravencoin (CCC:RVN-USD)
- Current Price: $0.22867
- % Change 24 Hours: +22.94%
- Volume: $894,563,603
- Market Cap: $1,955,941,760
#7: VeChain (CCC:VET-USD)
- Current Price: $0.16106
- % Change 24 Hours: +16.72%
- Volume: $2,973,754,418
- Market Cap: $10,358,853,718
#8: Uquid Coin (CCC:UQC-USD)
- Current Price: $26.2354
- % Change 24 Hours: +12.93%
- Volume: $29,484,574
- Market Cap: $262,354,168
#9: Verge (CCC:XVG-USD)
- Current Price: $0.04781
- % Change 24 Hours: +21.37%
- Volume: $107,155,956
- Market Cap: $786,273,162
#10: MCO (CCC:MCO-USD)
- Current Price: $19.2398
- % Change 24 Hours: +15.34%
- Volume: $8,531,646
- Market Cap: $303,869,688
Investors looking for more crypto news need not head far.
InvestorPlace.com has been offering a wide coverage of cryptocurrencies to keep up on the latest news. That includes popular cryptos such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), as well as less known ones like Voyager Token (CCC:VGX-USD). Investors can learn more about these cryptocurrencies and the latest news surrounding them at the links below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.