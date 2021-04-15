Millions of People Will Soon Be Blindsided. Will You Be One of Them?

Ethereum Price Predictions: Red-Hot ETH Hits All-Time High of $2,478, What’s Next?

ETH is expected to see strong growth in the coming years

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 15, 2021, 11:59 am EDT

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) price predictions continue to heat up as the cryptocurrency is still soaring higher on Thursday.

Close up image of a ETH crypto token.

Source: Filippo Ronca Cavalcanti/Shutterstock.com

The recent push in ETH has been happening for a couple of reasons. First off, the digital asset got an upgrade to its network on Wednesday. This was designed to reduce transaction fees, which were high for the crypto.

The second reason that ETH has seen an increase in price is the launch of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on the public market. The largest crypto exchange in the world went public yesterday and that resulted in several cryptocurrencies seeing an increase.

But what about those ethereum price predictions? Just how high can crypto investors expect ETH to go? Let’s find out below.

  • “The Ethereum forecast from Digitalcoin is bullish, predicting that the price will double by 2023. The forecast puts the average price at $2,922.64 in 2021, rising to $3,651.21 in 2022, $6,317.73 in 2025 and $9,163.19 in 2028.” — CTOvision.com
  • “Since ETH sliced through the upper trend line at $1,878 on March 31, a 36% upswing to $2,563 seems to be in play. The target is determined by measuring the distance between the first pivot high and low and adding it to the breakout point.” — Akash Girimath, FXStreet
  • “Therefore, in my view, it is just a matter of time before the Ethereum price hits $2,500. If this happens, we should start focusing on the next target being at $3,000. However, in the immediate near term, we should not rule out a short-term pullback as some bulls start taking profit. The buy the rumour, sell the news comes to play.” — Crispus Nyaga, InvestingCube

ETH was up 5.1% as of Thursday morning.

The Coinbase IPO did more for cryptocurrency than just increase the price of ETH tokens.

Quite a few of the digital tokens saw an increase in price, as did some of the stocks of some companies in the space. Recent movement includes Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON), and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN). Investors that want to catch up on the latest news for thee subjects can check out the following links.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

